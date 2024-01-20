First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $80.81 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $69.70 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

