Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $389,527,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 41,839.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 433,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,043,000 after purchasing an additional 432,623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $103,084,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $381.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.63.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

