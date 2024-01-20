Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,780,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

