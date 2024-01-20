Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 225,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

