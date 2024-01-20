Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Invests $219,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.9 %

UHS stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.81. 307,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,309. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.23 and its 200-day moving average is $137.78. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

