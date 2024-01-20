iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trustees of the Smith College

Trustees of the Smith College decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 57.5% of Trustees of the Smith College’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trustees of the Smith College owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.0 %

AGG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,126,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,321. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06.

Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

