JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.93. The stock had a trading volume of 162,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,849. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

