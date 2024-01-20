JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 433 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,982,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,724 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

