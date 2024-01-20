iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 318,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 970,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,363,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225,850 shares. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

