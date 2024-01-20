JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 2,612 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VWOB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. 733,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,080. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
