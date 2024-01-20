Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

