Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after buying an additional 74,873,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,245,000 after acquiring an additional 453,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,331,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,666,000 after acquiring an additional 55,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $199.15 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.61. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

