Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

