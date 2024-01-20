M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,876 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

