Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $845,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $128.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,426. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

