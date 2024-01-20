Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,030,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758,711. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

