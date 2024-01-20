Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Avnet Trading Up 0.8 %

AVT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,452. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.