Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,580,612. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

