West Family Investments Inc. Invests $464,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 348,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.22. 49,493,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

