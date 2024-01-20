Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.09. 2,638,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,990. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

