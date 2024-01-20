West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

