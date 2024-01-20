SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPLG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. 7,147,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,119. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.