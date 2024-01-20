West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of West Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $628.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $597.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.67. The firm has a market cap of $596.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

