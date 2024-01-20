West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,582 shares of company stock worth $19,791,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.