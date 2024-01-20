iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 180,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

