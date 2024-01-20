JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,938,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

