JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 1,869 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $37.17. 13,808 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

