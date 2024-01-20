JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 4,822 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 1.29% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOTI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 234.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 86.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:MOTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,346 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $224.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.