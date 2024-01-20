JNBA Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,059. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

