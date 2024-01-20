JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,606,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,423,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,713,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.71. 93,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,069. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.