JNBA Financial Advisors Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 58,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.