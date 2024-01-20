JNBA Financial Advisors Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.55. 58,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,872. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.17 and a one year high of $76.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
