JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 2,105 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.33% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 583,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

