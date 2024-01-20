Axim Planning & Wealth Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axim Planning & Wealth boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 299,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,709,000 after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 181,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after buying an additional 154,976 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. The company has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.