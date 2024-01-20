Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 323 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $189.66 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $194.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.