JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

