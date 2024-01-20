The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average is $150.27.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

