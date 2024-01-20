Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $4.83 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.57%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

