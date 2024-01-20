C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $215,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.