C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $204,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

