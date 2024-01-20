C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,016,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after purchasing an additional 548,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,376.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 516,423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,987,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 656,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $21.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.0851 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

