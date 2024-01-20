Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $204.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.