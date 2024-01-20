Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.13.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $161,398.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,668.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $303.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.19 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

