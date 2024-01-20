Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

