Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $240.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

