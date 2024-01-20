Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $572.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

