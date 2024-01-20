Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $484.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $485.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.77. The company has a market cap of $374.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

