Empirical Finance LLC Buys 475 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $202.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

