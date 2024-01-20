Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,367 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 277,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

