Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,828 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

