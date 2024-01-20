Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

